2024 Promotional Schedule Released

April 26, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







May

18 Preseason Game , presented by Wackerli Subaru, Pepsi, Sandhill Media, Local News 8

20 Bandits Exhibition Game

21 Opening Day presented by Bingham Healthcare, Local News 8, Sandhill Media, Client Appreciation Event hosted by Nikki Marcovitz, Jacob Marcovitz, and Michael Oden.

26 Kako Jo's Free Kids Sundays , Toyota Sunday , Free Waterslides presented by Bingham Healthcare, Los Chukars , presented by Bingham Healthcare, Telemundo and La Super Caliente

June

5 STEAM Day Camp and Jersey Fundraiser Night , presented by Hero Snacks, Bingham Healthcare, TruLeap, Project Filter, Local News 8, MyFM

21 Ammon Little League Night , presented by the City of Ammon, ICCU, MyFM. Domino's Team Poster Giveaway

22 Pit Vipers Giveaway presented by Snake River Rapid Wash, Project Filter Night , Tee Ball/ Youth Baseball Night presented by Thomson Holman Wheiler, iPak, Modern Woodman, Star 98

23 Kako Jo's Free Kids Sundays, Toyota Sunday, Free Waterslides presented by Bingham Healthcare, Los Chukars , presented by Bingham Healthcare, Telemundo and La Super Caliente

25 No Alcohol Night , presented by CYA, Biomat, Deseret Book, TruLeap, Star 98, KID Newsradio. $5 Senior Tuesday presented by Lincoln Court

26 Shelly Firth Night

27 INL Night

28 Pride Night , presented by Idaho Falls Pride, Now 105, 980 The Sports Zone

29 Project Filter Kids Clinic, Lithia Ford USA Themed Jersey Fundraiser, Dominos Team Poster Giveaway presented by 980 the Sports Zone, JUPI 99, Local News 8. Page Insurance Night

30 Firework Show and USA-Themed Jerseys presented by Lithia Ford, Kako Jo's Free Kids Sundays, Free Waterslides presented by Bingham Healthcare, Los Chukars , presented by Bingham Healthcare, Telemundo and La Super Caliente

July

9 Westmark Credit Union Night, $5 Senior Tuesdays presented by Lincoln Court

10 Potato Night and T Shirt Giveaway presented by Double Edge Equipment, Idahoan Foods, The Wolf, Local News 8

11 Idaho Beef Night and Journey's Night presented by Local News 8

12 Straw Beach Hat Giveaway , presented by Bingham Healthcare, KUPI 99, Local News 8, Teton Delivery Night

13 Idaho Beef Night

14 Kako Jo's Free Kids Sundays, Toyota Sunday, Free Waterslides presented by Bingham Healthcare, Los Chukars , presented by Bingham Healthcare, Telemundo and La Super Caliente

23 Jefferson County Night, $5 Senior Wednesday presented by Lincoln Court

24 Law Enforcement Night , presented by Broulim's, Roof Rescue Night , The Wolf, KID Newsradio

25 Summer Reading Night , presented by ABSee Vision Care, Bingham Healthcare , Client Appreciation Night presented by Brandy Knight - Highlands Residential Mortgage and Sheila Mitchell - Keller Williams

26 Idaho Falls Braves Hat Giveaway presented by Idaho Heart Institute, Mountain View Hospital, Idaho Wheat Commission Night , 980 the Sports Zone

27 Breast Cancer Awareness Night , presented by Blue Cross of Idaho, Idaho Beef Night Local News 8, Aarrow 107, MyFM

28 Kako Jo's Free Kids Sundays, Toyota Sunday, Free Waterslides presented by Bingham Healthcare, Los Chukars, presented by Bingham Healthcare, Telemundo and La Super Caliente

August

6 Princess and Hero Night , presented by Teton Volkswagen, Bingham Healthcare, $5 Senior Tuesdays presented by Lincoln Court

7 Cancer Awareness Night with Specialty Jersey , presented by Teton Cancer Institute and Builders First Source Night

8 Baseball Giveaway Night presented by Intermountain Gas, KUPI 99, Local News 8

9 First Responders Night with Specialty Jersey , presented by Heroes Defense, Paul Davis, Qal-Tek, News Radio Star 98, Smith Group Night

10 Beach Party , presented by Lookout Credit Union, Local News 8, Arrow 107, Newstalk

11 Kako Jo's Free Kids Sundays, Toyota Sunday, Free Waterslides presented by Bingham Healthcare, Los Chukars, presented by Bingham Healthcare, Telemundo and La Super Caliente

13 $1 Hot Dog Night, Team Poster Giveaway, $5 Senior Tuesdays , presented by Melaleuca, Falls Brand, Lincoln Court, Arrow 107, MyFm

15 Team Cap Giveaway , presented by Toyota, Local News 8

16 Fleece Blanket Giveaway , presented by Foothills Rehab, The Wolf, The Pick, KPVI TV 6

17 Pocatello/Blackfoot Night , presented by Pick PT, Star 98, Local News 8

18 Kako Jo's Free Kids Sundays, Toyota Sunday, Free Waterslides presented by Bingham Healthcare, Los Chukars , presented by Bingham Healthcare, Telemundo and La Super Caliente

September

3 Chamber of Commerce Night $5 Senior Tuesdays , presented by Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, TruLeap, Lincoln Court, MyFM

4 Meet the Spud Kings

6 Fan Appreciation T-Shirt Giveaway , presented by Wackerli GMC, Office of Highway Safety, Sandhill Media

7 Military Appreciation Firework Extravaganza and RICH Broadcasting Fly Away Game

8 Kako Jo's Free Kids Sundays, Toyota Sunday, Free Waterslides presented by Bingham Healthcare, Los Chukars , presented by Bingham Healthcare, Telemundo and La Super Caliente

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from April 26, 2024

2024 Promotional Schedule Released - Idaho Falls Chukars

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.