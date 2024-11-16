2024 NWSL Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel: Kansas City Current in the Semifinals
November 16, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Kansas City Current YouTube Video
Check out the Kansas City Current Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 16, 2024
- Match Guide: 2024 NWSL Playoff Edition: Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City Current: Presented by Inter&Co, Publix, and United Way - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Current Stories
- Kansas City Current Visit Orlando Pride for Heavyweight NWSL Semifinal Showdown
- Fans Traveling to NWSL Semifinal Invited to Pre-Match Meet-Up
- Kansas City Current Appoint Caitlin Carducci as General Manager
- Kansas City Current Honored with Five Finalists for 2024 NWSL Awards
- Kansas City Current Set to Play Orlando Pride Sunday, November 17 in NWSL Semifinal