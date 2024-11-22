2024 NWSL MVP: KC Current's Temwa Chawinga
November 22, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Kansas City Current YouTube Video
Check out the Kansas City Current Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 22, 2024
- Kansas City Current Forward Temwa Chawinga Voted NWSL MVP - Kansas City Current
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Current Stories
- Kansas City Current Forward Temwa Chawinga Voted NWSL MVP
- Kansas City Current Has Three Players Named to NWSL's Best XI Teams, Presented by Amazon Prime
- Kansas City Current's Historic Season Comes to a Close Following Tough 3-2 Loss to Orlando Pride in NWSL Semifinal Round
- Kansas City Current Visit Orlando Pride for Heavyweight NWSL Semifinal Showdown
- Fans Traveling to NWSL Semifinal Invited to Pre-Match Meet-Up