2024 NWSL Defender of the Year: Orlando Pride's Emily Sams
November 22, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride YouTube Video
Check out the Orlando Pride Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 22, 2024
- Kansas City Current Forward Temwa Chawinga Voted NWSL MVP - Kansas City Current
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Pride Stories
- Orlando Pride Defender Emily Sams Named 2024 NWSL Defender of the Year
- Orlando Pride Head Coach Seb Hines Named 2024 NWSL Coach of the Year
- Emily Sams, Barbra Banda, Marta, Anna Moorhouse and Kerry Abello Named to 2024 NWSL Best XI
- Orlando Pride Books Ticket to 2024 NWSL Championship with Semifinal Win over Kansas City
- Rapid Reactions: on to the NWSL Championship