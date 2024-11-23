2024 NWSL Championship Presented by Google Pixel
November 23, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride YouTube Video
Check out the Orlando Pride Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 23, 2024
- What to Watch for as the Orlando Pride Face the Washington Spirit in the 2024 NWSL Championship, Presented by Verizon - Orlando Pride
- Orlando Pride Face Washington Spirit for NWSL Championship - Orlando Pride
- Player Availability Report for Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Pride Stories
- What to Watch for as the Orlando Pride Face the Washington Spirit in the 2024 NWSL Championship, Presented by Verizon
- Orlando Pride Face Washington Spirit for NWSL Championship
- Player Availability Report for Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit
- Pride InSight: Championship Week
- Orlando Pride Defender Emily Sams Named 2024 NWSL Defender of the Year