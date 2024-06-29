2024 NHL Draft : Justin Poirier's Reaction After Being Drafted by Carolina
June 29, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) YouTube Video
Faits Saillants / Highlights 2024 NHL Draft : Justin Poirier's reaction after being drafted by Carolina
Check out the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...
Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2024
- Eagles Lavoie, Milota Chosen in 2024 NHL Entry Draft - Cape Breton Eagles
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.