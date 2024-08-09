2024 NCBS National Championship - Day 3 - Buffaloes vs Red Hawks

August 9, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) YouTube Video







National Collegiate Box Series August 7-10, 2024 Utica, NY

Official YouTube channel of the NLL. Visit http://www.NLL.com to find out more about the National Lacrosse League.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @nll

#NLL

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.