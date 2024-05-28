2024 NAHL Draft Lottery
May 28, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL) YouTube Video
The first three picks of the 2024 NAHL Draft will be determined as the Elmira Aviators, Minnesota Mallards and Watertown Shamrocks participate in the Draft Lottery.
