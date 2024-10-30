2024 MLS Save of the Year: Maarten Paes

October 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







Maarten Paes made 2024's MLS Save of the Year!

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com

#mls #goalkeeper #indonesia

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from October 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.