2024 MLS NEXT Pro Pick-Your-Opponent Round 2 Selection Show

October 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video


The MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs continue with the second round of Pick-Your-Opponent. Who will the top-seeded teams pick this time around? Find out soon!
