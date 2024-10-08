2024 MLS NEXT Pro Pick-Your-Opponent Eastern Conference Selection Show
October 8, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro) YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass
Check out the MLS NEXT Pro Statistics
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 8, 2024
- Whitecaps FC 2 Selected to Face Top Seed North Texas SC in First MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs Match - Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2
- The Town FC to Host MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference Quarterfinal vs. Houston Dynamo 2 on October 20 - The Town FC
- Carolina Core FC and Cruz Azul U-23 Will Celebrate the First International Friendly in their History - Carolina Core FC
- FC Cincinnati 2 to Host Crown Legacy FC in Eastern Conference Quarterfinal Match at Scudamore Field - FC Cincinnati 2
- Four Revolution II Players Earn Senior National Team Call-Ups - New England Revolution II
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.