2024 Mini Plans Now on Sale

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that 10-game Mini Plans for the 2024 season are currently available. Fans wishing to enjoy discounted ticket pricing for a mix of Ducks games throughout the season may visit LIDucks.com/miniplans to submit an order form or call the ticket office at (631) 940-3825.

Six different plans are available, each of which includes 10 scheduled Ducks games plus a free ticket voucher to any 2024 Ducks regular season home game, subject to availability. Pricing for 2024 Mini Plans remains unchanged at just $14 per game.

In addition to discounted ticket pricing, Mini Plan holders receive several benefits, including:

No ticket or order fees

At least two postgame Fireworks Spectaculars

Same great seats for all 10 scheduled games

VIP Access to the Duck Club restaurant/bar on the suite level

Mix of weekend (Friday-Sunday) and weekday games

Exclusive playoff ticket pre-sale opportunity

E-Z Pay payment plan option

To view each of the Mini Plans available for the 2024 season, please visit LIDucks.com/miniplans. Fans are encouraged to contact the Ducks as soon as possible for the best available seats, as 2023 mini plan holders have already received their renewal forms. Call (631) 940-3825 to find out more information and reserve your plan.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

