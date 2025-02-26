2024 Golden Boot Winner Christian Benteke Plays for the Love of the Game

February 26, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United YouTube Video







Christian Benteke sits down to discuss winning the Golden Boot pres. by Audi, his favorite goal celebration, and what Black History month means to him.

