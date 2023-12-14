2024 Detroit Tigers Spring Training Single-Game Tickets on Sale this Saturday

DETROIT - The Detroit Tigers begin their 2024 Spring Training schedule in just 72 days, and fans in metro Detroit and across central Florida can purchase single-game tickets for Spring Training home games at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in sunny Lakeland, Fla., starting this Saturday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.

To purchase Spring Training single-game tickets, fans can call 863-686-8075, visit Tigers.com/Spring or visit the Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium ticket office in person. Specific game times will be announced in the coming days.

This spring will mark the Tigers' 59th consecutive season at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium and the 88th campaign at TigerTown in Lakeland, extending the longest current relationship between a Major League Baseball team and a Spring Training host city.

Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium has been voted the best ballpark in the Grapefruit League and boasts several fan-friendly features, including a 360-degree walkable concourse to enjoy average temperatures in the high 70s, an interactive children's play area, all-inclusive indoor/outdoor seating and more while fans get a glimpse at current and future Tigers stars.

"We are extremely excited for the Tigers to once again host Spring Training games at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium," Vice President of Lakeland Business Operations Josh Bullock said. "The Tigers are proud of our longstanding relationship with Lakeland, and we look forward to making the 88th spring in TigerTown the best one yet for the fans and players."

The Tigers will begin their 2024 Grapefruit League schedule at home on Saturday, Feb. 24 against the New York Yankees. The club then hosts back-to-back matchups on February 26 against the Houston Astros and on February 27 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Tigers open March with another back-to-back home set, hosting the Philadelphia Phillies on March 1 before facing the Pittsburgh Pirates on March 2.

Other Spring Training home games include March 4 against the Boston Red Sox, March 7 against Toronto, March 9 against Pittsburgh, March 12 against the Minnesota Twins, March 14 against the Yankees, March 15 against the Atlanta Braves, March 17 against the Baltimore Orioles, March 19 against Philadelphia, March 21 against the New York Mets, March 23 against the Yankees and March 24 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tickets for 2024 Spring Training home games are priced at four levels: Grey, Navy, Orange and White.

Grey games: March 14 and 24--Reserved Seating Starting at $35

Navy games: February 24, March 4, 12, 15, 17, 19 and 21--Reserved Seating Starting at $30

Orange games: February 26, March 1, 2, 9 and 23--Reserved Seating Starting at $25

White games: February 27, March 7--Reserved Seating Starting at $21

The Tigers are now accepting deposits towards the purchase of new season tickets for the 2024 Spring Training season in Lakeland. Secure your spot to catch all 16 home games with just a $100 per-seat deposit.

New season ticket members will be contacted in the order a deposit was placed to secure their seats.

For more information, please email SpringTraining@Tigers.com.

