2024 CPL Final Preview

November 8, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC YouTube Video







Kristian Jack, Jordan Wilson, Adam Jenkins and Gareth Wheeler preview the 2024 CPL Final from ATCO Field! -- : OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from November 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.