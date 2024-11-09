2024 CPL FINAL HIGHLIGHTS: Cavalry FC vs Forge FC I November 9th, 2024

November 9, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







For the first time in club history, Cavalry FC are North Star Cup Champions!

: OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from November 9, 2024

Cavalry FC Crowned 2024 Canadian Premier League Champions - Cavalry FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.