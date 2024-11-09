Sports stats



Canadian Premier League

2024 CPL FINAL HIGHLIGHTS: Cavalry FC vs Forge FC I November 9th, 2024

November 9, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video


For the first time in club history, Cavalry FC are North Star Cup Champions!

: OneSoccer

Check out the Canadian Premier League Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...

Canadian Premier League Stories from November 9, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central