2024 CPL Awards Recap
November 8, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video
Last night we honoured some of the CPL's biggest stars
Here are some of the highlights from the 2024 CPL Awards in Calgary
Check out the Canadian Premier League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...
Canadian Premier League Stories from November 8, 2024
- Canadian Premier League Celebrates Individual Achievements, Introduces 2024 CPL Final MVP Fuelled by Gatorade at End-Of-Year Awards Ceremony - CPL
- Daan Klomp Named 2024 Canadian Premier League Defender of the Year - Cavalry FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.