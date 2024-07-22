2024 Conference Semifinals Finals Recap: Major League Rugby

July 22, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR) YouTube Video







Experience the 2024 MLR Playoffs presented by Sportsbreaks.com with a recap of the 4 Conference Semifinals matches. We'll cover the major upsets, best tries, and intense moments. Plus, get an exclusive preview of the upcoming Eastern and Western Conference Finals happening this weekend.

Matches covered: New England Free Jacks vs. Old Glory DC Houston SaberCats vs. Dallas Jackals NOLA Gold vs. Chicago Hounds Seattle Seawolves vs. San Diego Legion

Details and tickets for the #MLRPlayoffs and the Championship: https://www.majorleague.rugby/mlrplayoffs/

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from July 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.