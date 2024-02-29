2024 Character Appearances with Fireworks Announced

This summer features five nights of various characters visiting Ozinga Field!

Of course don't forget about ThunderBolts baseball and our famous fireworks show closing out each night!

All group tickets are on sale now; Individual game tickets go on sale on Friday, April 12th

Saturday, May 11th at 6:05 pm vs. Tri-City - Harry Potter Night with Postgame Fireworks: It is our annual Harry Potter Night with Postgame Fireworks. Appearances by Professor Hagrid, Professor Dumbledore, Professor McGonagall and Voldemort! Harry himself will not be at the ballpark so we are counting on you, the fan, to fill in! Our staff will pick the best Harry Potter impersonator during the pregame parade at 5:30 pm. Also the first 500 kids 12-years of age and younger will receive a pair of wizard glasses. Butter beer (for the adults & kids) will be sold at our concession stands! After the game stick around for our world famous fireworks show!

Friday, June 7th at 6:35 pm vs. Schaumburg - Roblox and Minecraft Night with Postgame Fireworks: Eat, Sleep, Game, Repeat! Young gamers rejoice as we bring back the very popular Roblox/Minecraft Night! The fun includes appearances by Minecraft's "Steve" and Roblox's "Builderman" courtesy of Happy Kids Chicago. The first 500 kids 12-years of age and younger will receive an inflatable Minecraft pickaxe. The adults get something as well! The first 500 adults 21-years of age and older receive a Can Koozie giveaway from JULIE, Inc. The night will be filled with music and highlights from both games. Finally, the evening finishes with our famous postgame fireworks show.

Friday, June 28th at 6:35 pm vs. Evansville - Princess & Pirate Night with Postgame Fireworks: Our popular Princess & Pirate Night returns with appearances by Aurora, Tiana, Moana and Captain Jack Sparrow courtesy of Windy City Wishes; Also the first 500 kids receive a princess tiara or pirate eye-patch. Pregame parade for all those dressed in princess or pirate costumes starts at 6:00 pm! Movie clips, music, sing-alongs and special promotions will go on during the night. We didn't forget about the adults! The first 500 adults 21-years of age and older receive a Can Koozie giveaway from JULIE, Inc. Stick around after the game for our famous fireworks show!

Friday, July 26th at 6:35 pm vs. Joliet - Superhero Night with Postgame Fireworks: Make sure your part of our annual Superhero Night featuring appearances by Batman, Black Panther, Spider-Man and Wonder Woman as they meet their biggest fans! Before the game is a costume parade on the field at 6:00 pm. Music and movie clips from your favorite superhero movies will be played during the evening. Stick around after the game for our famous fireworks show!

Friday, August 9th at 6:35 pm vs. Washington - Fright Night with Postgame Fireworks: Halloween comes early during our annual Fright Night! Scary characters will be roaming throughout the park to keep you on your toes all game long! Don't forget to wear your favorite Halloween costume and participate in our on-field pregame parade at 6:00 pm. Candy will be available throughout the park for trick-or-treating. Famous horror movie scenes will be played on the videoboard (not too scary). After the game stick around for our world famous fireworks show!

