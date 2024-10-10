2024 Canadian Premier League Playoff Scenarios: Matchweek 27

Toronto, ON - - The following are playoff clinch scenarios for Matchweek 27 in the Canadian Premier League (CPL), to be played from Thursday, Oct. 10 to Sunday, Oct. 13:

- Vancouver FC will clinch a berth in the 2024 CPL Playoffs if:

o Vancouver FC beat Valour FC on Sunday, Oct. 13 AND Pacific FC lose to York United FC on Thursday, Oct. 10 AND Halifax Wanderers FC draw or lose against Cavalry FC on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The following clubs can be eliminated from 2024 CPL Playoff contention during Matchweek 27.

- Halifax Wanderers FC will be eliminated from playoff contention if:

o Halifax Wanderers FC lose to Cavalry FC on Saturday, Oct. 12 AND either Pacific FC beat York United FC on Thursday, Oct. 10 OR Valour FC or Vancouver FC win on Sunday, Oct. 13.

o Halifax Wanderers FC draw Cavalry FC on Saturday, Oct. 12 AND Pacific FC beat York United FC on Thursday, Oct. 10 OR Vancouver FC beat Valour FC on Sunday, Oct. 13.

- Pacific FC will be eliminated from playoff contention if:

o Pacific FC lose to York United FC on Thursday, Oct. 10 AND Vancouver FC beat Valour FC on Sunday, Oct. 13.

- Valour FC will be eliminated from playoff contention if:

o Valour FC lose to Vancouver FC on Sunday, Oct. 13.

The top five teams at the end of the regular season will advance to the 2024 CPL Playoffs, which will be contested in the same format as was introduced by the League in 2023. Teams are battling not only to be crowned CPL regular season winners but for seeding in the regular season standings that may be critical to the length and difficulty of their playoff pathway, as well as their ability to host games at home in front of electric supportive crowds. Find more details on the CPL's playoff format here ; more information on the playoff schedule will be announced once matchups are confirmed at the end of the regular season.

The regular season action will culminate in The Outcome! Presented By TonyBet on Saturday, Oct. 19, when all eight CPL clubs will compete concurrently for the first time in league history, kicking off at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on OneSoccer, the dedicated home for soccer in Canada. All four matches will be available for free on OneSoccer's YouTube channel, accessible by soccer fans across the country and around the world.

The 2024 CPL Playoffs will subsequently kick off on Wednesday, Oct. 23 and run through the 2024 CPL Final. The preeminent match of the 2024 CPL calendar will be played on Saturday, Nov. 9, and broadcast live on OneSoccer, CBC, CBC Gem and cbcsports.ca.

