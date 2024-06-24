2024 BIG3 Week 2 Game Recaps
June 24, 2024
Enemies (2-0) vs Ghost Ballers (1-1):
Final Score:
Enemies: 50 Ghost Ballers: 36
Top Performers: Elijah Stewart: 23 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals
Mike Taylor: 11 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists
Jordan Crawford: 12 points, 5 assists.
Game Summary:
Enemies 10-0 run in 1H but back and forth first half
Captains with solid games but a battle of supporting casts
Elijah Stewart/Isaiah Austin 31 points, 11 rebounds combined
Darnell Jackson/Chris Johnson/Ryan Carter 25 points combined
Monster second half by Enemies for a second straight week
Outscored Enemies 25-12 in the 2H Superior shot making
9-3 run by Enemies to close it out Stewart walk-off 3-pointer to end it
Trilogy (0-2) vs Tri-State (1-1): Final Score: Tri-State: 51 Trilogy: 40
Top Performers: Jason Richardson: 25 points, 11 rebounds, 2 steals
Earl Clark: 20 points, 9 rebounds
Kevin Murphy: 18 points, 5 rebounds
Game Summary:
Jason Richardson and Kevin Murphy combined for 43 points (Combined for 19 points last week)
Murphy knocks down first 4-pointer of the 2024 season
Tri-State ended first half on 18-4 run
20-point lead by Tri-State in second half (37-17)
Trilogy with late comeback to cut it to 6. Comeback fell short due to:
Earl Clark stepping out of bounds while hitting 3-point shot to cut lead to three "" Two missed free throws by Isaiah Briscoe to potentially tie it up
Missed free throw by Roscoe Smith while in bonus to potentially tie it up and get ball back
Trilogy strong defensively (7 blocks) but Tri-State wins rebound battle (26-23)
Bivouac (2-0) vs 3's Company (1-1): Final Score: Bivouac: 50 3's Company: 47
Top Performers: Corey Brewer: 24 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals
Michael Beasley: 22 points, 6 rebounds
Garlon Green: 15 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists Game Summary:
Back and forth affair through first and second half
Bivouac struggled from behind the arc in 1H, strong defensively in 2H
Corey Brewer leads way for Bivouac on both ends
Michael Beasley has big day for 3's Company
Gerald Green not much of a factor after coming off bench for second straight game (5 points)
3's Company struggled with turnovers
Game ends on technical free throw after 3's Company calls timeout they don't have
Power (1-0) vs Killer 3's (1-1): Final Score: Power: 51 Killer 3's: 47
Top Performers: Marcus Foster: 22 points, 6 rebounds
Donte Greene: 24 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks
Royce White: 11 points, 10 rebounds
Game Summary: Power winning the on the glass, 50-50 balls in 1H
Killer 3's up seven in 1H, then trailed by seven at the half "" up and down 1H
Strong bench play from Power
Killer 3's dominant on the offensive glass in 2H (Franklin Session with four offensive rebounds)
Donte Greene getting any shot he wanted
Glen Rice Jr. ejected after picking up two technical fouls (one possession game)
Marcus Foster 22pts and game-winner in second BIG3 game
Step-back 3-pointer to end it
3 Headed Monsters (1-1 vs Triplets (1-1): Final Score:
Triplets: 52 3 Headed Monsters 39
Top Performers: Jeremy Pargo: 20 points, 2 4-pointers
Marquis Teague: 19 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists
Joe Johnson: 12 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists
Game Summary: Marquis Teague big 1H (15 points, 3 three-pointers)
Triplets 13-0 run in the 2H, Jeremy Pargo with 11 of those 13 (includes back-to-back 4-pointers)
Joe Johnson played more as facilitator than scorer
Triplets outscore 3 Headed Monsters 32-14 in second half
Pargo brothers show out "" scored 31 of 52 points
Long range shooting prominent "" 13 3-pointers and two 4-pointers between both teams
Aliens (0-1 vs Ball Hogs (1-0): Final Score:
Aliens: 50 Ball Hogs: 35
Top Performers: Devin Ebanks: 14 points
Larry Sanders: 11 points, 7 rebounds
Abraham Millsap: 11 points, 6 rebounds Game Summary:
Aliens solid team effort makeup for Paul Millsap's scoring (all five players with at least 6 points)
Newcomer Devin Ebanks showing up for Aliens in team debut
Ball Hogs struggle to make shots (one 3-pointer)
Aliens defensively sound and shut down Ball Hogs best players (Jodie Meeks and Leandro Barbosa with only 10 points each)
Bench for Ball Hogs contributed 2 points (had 12 points from bench players last week)
Aliens trailed once during entire game (Ball Hogs led 2-0 to start the game)
