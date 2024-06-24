Sports stats



BIG3

2024 BIG3 Week 2 Game Recaps

June 24, 2024 - BIG3 (BIG3) News Release


Enemies (2-0) vs Ghost Ballers (1-1):

Final Score:

Enemies: 50 Ghost Ballers: 36

Top Performers:

  • Elijah Stewart: 23 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals
  • Mike Taylor: 11 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists
  • Jordan Crawford: 12 points, 5 assists.

    Game Summary:

  • Enemies 10-0 run in 1H but back and forth first half
  • Captains with solid games but a battle of supporting casts
  • Elijah Stewart/Isaiah Austin 31 points, 11 rebounds combined
  • Darnell Jackson/Chris Johnson/Ryan Carter 25 points combined
  • Monster second half by Enemies for a second straight week
  • Outscored Enemies 25-12 in the 2H

  • Superior shot making
  • 9-3 run by Enemies to close it out Stewart walk-off 3-pointer to end it

    Trilogy (0-2) vs Tri-State (1-1): Final Score: Tri-State: 51 Trilogy: 40

    Top Performers:

  • Jason Richardson: 25 points, 11 rebounds, 2 steals
  • Earl Clark: 20 points, 9 rebounds
  • Kevin Murphy: 18 points, 5 rebounds

    Game Summary:

  • Jason Richardson and Kevin Murphy combined for 43 points (Combined for 19 points last week)
  • Murphy knocks down first 4-pointer of the 2024 season
  • Tri-State ended first half on 18-4 run
  • 20-point lead by Tri-State in second half (37-17)
  • Trilogy with late comeback to cut it to 6. Comeback fell short due to:
  • Earl Clark stepping out of bounds while hitting 3-point shot to cut lead to three "" Two missed free throws by Isaiah Briscoe to potentially tie it up
  • Missed free throw by Roscoe Smith while in bonus to potentially tie it up and get ball back
  • Trilogy strong defensively (7 blocks) but Tri-State wins rebound battle (26-23)

    Bivouac (2-0) vs 3's Company (1-1): Final Score: Bivouac: 50 3's Company: 47

    Top Performers:

  • Corey Brewer: 24 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals
  • Michael Beasley: 22 points, 6 rebounds
  • Garlon Green: 15 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists Game Summary:
  • Back and forth affair through first and second half
  • Bivouac struggled from behind the arc in 1H, strong defensively in 2H
  • Corey Brewer leads way for Bivouac on both ends
  • Michael Beasley has big day for 3's Company
  • Gerald Green not much of a factor after coming off bench for second straight game (5 points)
  • 3's Company struggled with turnovers
  • Game ends on technical free throw after 3's Company calls timeout they don't have

    Power (1-0) vs Killer 3's (1-1): Final Score: Power: 51 Killer 3's: 47

    Top Performers:

  • Marcus Foster: 22 points, 6 rebounds
  • Donte Greene: 24 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks
  • Royce White: 11 points, 10 rebounds

    Game Summary:

  • Power winning the on the glass, 50-50 balls in 1H
  • Killer 3's up seven in 1H, then trailed by seven at the half "" up and down 1H
  • Strong bench play from Power
  • Killer 3's dominant on the offensive glass in 2H (Franklin Session with four offensive rebounds)
  • Donte Greene getting any shot he wanted
  • Glen Rice Jr. ejected after picking up two technical fouls (one possession game)
  • Marcus Foster 22pts and game-winner in second BIG3 game
  • Step-back 3-pointer to end it

    3 Headed Monsters (1-1 vs Triplets (1-1): Final Score: Triplets: 52 3 Headed Monsters 39

    Top Performers:

  • Jeremy Pargo: 20 points, 2 4-pointers
  • Marquis Teague: 19 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists
  • Joe Johnson: 12 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists

    Game Summary:

  • Marquis Teague big 1H (15 points, 3 three-pointers)
  • Triplets 13-0 run in the 2H, Jeremy Pargo with 11 of those 13 (includes back-to-back 4-pointers)
  • Joe Johnson played more as facilitator than scorer
  • Triplets outscore 3 Headed Monsters 32-14 in second half
  • Pargo brothers show out "" scored 31 of 52 points
  • Long range shooting prominent "" 13 3-pointers and two 4-pointers between both teams

    Aliens (0-1 vs Ball Hogs (1-0): Final Score: Aliens: 50 Ball Hogs: 35

    Top Performers:

  • Devin Ebanks: 14 points
  • Larry Sanders: 11 points, 7 rebounds
  • Abraham Millsap: 11 points, 6 rebounds Game Summary:
  • Aliens solid team effort makeup for Paul Millsap's scoring (all five players with at least 6 points)
  • Newcomer Devin Ebanks showing up for Aliens in team debut
  • Ball Hogs struggle to make shots (one 3-pointer)
  • Aliens defensively sound and shut down Ball Hogs best players (Jodie Meeks and Leandro Barbosa with only 10 points each)
  • Bench for Ball Hogs contributed 2 points (had 12 points from bench players last week)
  • Aliens trailed once during entire game (Ball Hogs led 2-0 to start the game)

    • Discuss this story on the BIG3 message board...

    BIG3 Stories from June 24, 2024


    The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


    • Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
    OurSports Central