2024-25 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 5

TORONTO, ON - Today, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced the Week 5 edition of its CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2024-25 season.

With nine victories over their last 10 games, the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) rank first for a third straight week. Holding the best point percentage in the CHL at .875, the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) are up to their highest ranking of the season at No. 2. Meanwhile, the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the QMJHL moved up to third as they remain one of only three teams in the CHL with at least 11 wins this season.

Among some of the other biggest movers and shakers was the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League (WHL) and London Knights of the OHL, who both climbed up the rankings to No. 4 and No. 5 respectively after going undefeated last week. Additionally, as one of only four teams in the CHL with a point percentage greater than .800, the Saskatoon Blades of the WHL are making their Top-10 debut of the 2024-25 season in ninth.

The next rankings will be released the week of November 4, following the sixth week of regular season action in all three member leagues of the CHL.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 5

1. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

2. Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

3. Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)

4. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

5. London Knights (OHL)

6. Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

7. Prince George Cougars (WHL)

8. Niagara IceDogs (OHL)

9. Saskatoon Blades (WHL)

10. Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

For information and details about each individual club ranked in the CHL's latest Top-10 Rankings, please visit chl.ca/video/2024-25-chl-top-10-rankings-week-5.

