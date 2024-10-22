2024-25 CHL Top-10 Rankings Announced for Week 4

TORONTO, ON - Today, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced the Week 4 edition of its CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2024-25 season.

With seven wins over their last 10 games, the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) remained in the top spot for a second week in a row. Riding the longest winning streak in the CHL this season at seven straight victories, the Rimouski Océanic of the QMJHL climbed up to second place, while the Brampton Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) slipped down a spot for a second straight week, this time to No. 3.

Among some of this week's biggest risers were the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the QMJHL and the Windsor Spitfires of the OHL, who came in at No. 5 and No. 6 respectively this week. The Voltigeurs are one of only two nine-win teams in the CHL so far during the 2024-25 campaign, while the Spitfires continue to hold the best point percentage of any club in the CHL at .850.

The next rankings will be released the week of October 28, following the fifth week of regular season action in all three member leagues of the CHL.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 4

1. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

2. Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

3. Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

4. Prince George Cougars (WHL)

5. Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)

6. Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

7. Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

8. London Knights (OHL)

9. Niagara IceDogs (OHL)

10. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

For information and details about each individual club ranked in the CHL's latest Top-10 Rankings, please visit chl.ca/video/2024-25-chl-top-10-rankings-week-4.

