2023 WNBA Finals: Game 4: Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty (October 18, 2023)

Published on October 10, 2025

The Las Vegas Aces completed a historic back-to-back in 2023, defeating the New York Liberty 70-69 in Game 4 to claim their second consecutive WNBA championship and become the league's first repeat champion in 21 years.

A'ja Wilson powered Las Vegas with 24 points and 16 rebounds, earning Finals MVP honors as the Aces held off a late Liberty surge in front of a packed New York crowd.

Under head coach Becky Hammon, Las Vegas joined the Houston Comets and Los Angeles Sparks as the only teams in WNBA history to win back-to-back titles.







