2023 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Roster Announced

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Milwaukee Brewers have announced the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers tentative roster for the 2023 season. Eric Brown Jr and Robert Moore, two of Milwaukee's top picks from the 2022 draft, are heading to the Midwest League along with three other Top 30 Prospects in the Brewers system and seventeen players who spent time in with the Rattlers last season.

MLB Pipeline rates Brown (#9), Moore (#11), outfielder Hendry Mendez (#17), infielder Eduardo García (#23), and pitcher Joseph Hernandez (#30) as Top 30 prospects in the Milwaukee system.

The Brewers are sending five members of their 2022 draft class to Wisconsin at the start of the season. Brown (First Round from Coastal Carolina), Moore (Competitive Balance Round-B from Arkansas), Tyler Woessner (Sixth Round from Central Arizona Junior College), Ben Metzinger (Seventh Round from Louisville), and Cam Wagoner (Eleventh Round from Eastern Michigan).

Eighteen players who were Rattlers jersey in 2022 are back with the team for 2023. Pitchers Alexander Cornielle, Stiven Cruz, Taylor Floyd, Brannon Jordan, Justin King, Max Lazar, Joey Matulovich, Karlos Morales, and Russell Smith; catchers Alex Hall and Darrien Miller; infielders Jose Acosta, García, Ernesto Martínez Jr, and Ben Metzinger; and outfielders Micah Bello, Terence Doston, and Joe Gray Jr.

Joe Ayrault is back for his second season as the manager of the Timber Rattlers. His coaching staff includes pitching coach Drew Thomas, hitting coach Ken Joyce, bench coach David Tufo, and development coach Bryan Delgado. Support staff includes athletic trainer Benny Arroyo, assistant athletic trainer Rachel West, strength and conditioning coach Jim Buckley, and technology operations assistant Andrew Snyder.

PITCHERS (16): Luis Amaya, Bo Bowman, Ryan Brady, Alexander Cornielle, Stiven Cruz, Taylor Floyd, Joseph Hernandez, Brannon Jordan, Justin King, Max Lazar, Joey Matulovich, Karlos Morales, Russell Smith, Michele Vassalotti, Cam Wagoner, Tyler Woessner

CATCHERS (3): Alex Hall, Darrien Miller, Jose Sibrian

INFIELDERS (7): Jose Acosta, Eric Brown, Jr, Jesús Chirinos, Eduardo García, Ernesto Martínez, Jr, Ben Metzinger, Robert Moore

OUTFIELDERS (5): Micah Bello, Terence Doston, Joe Gray Jr, Hendry Mendez, Je'Von Ward

The Timber Rattlers will begin the 2023 season at Beloit on Friday, April 7. The home opener is set for Tuesday, April 11 against the Peoria Chiefs at 6:40pm.

Individual tickets plus full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2023 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

