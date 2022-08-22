2023 Season Tickets Available Now

The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have announced today that new 2023 season ticket memberships are on sale now.

Fans wishing to renew their existing season ticket memberships may do so already in-person at the Renegades Ticket Office at Dutchess Stadium or online at www.hvrenegades.com

"We are tremendously excited for another great season of Renegades baseball in 2023, and we know fans are not going to want to miss out on any of the action," said Steve Gliner, President and General Manager of the Renegades. "Being able to guarantee your seats to be a part of the fun is just one of many benefits of becoming a season ticket member."

Starting today, fans can place a $100 non-refundable deposit to lock in their tickets for the 2023 season at The Dutch. Fans who place a deposit by August 31 have the ability to participate in the "New Season Ticket Member Suite" at The Dutch on Friday, September 2 as the Renegades battle the Jersey Shore BlueClaws at 7:05 p.m.

Season ticket members who renew their membership for 2023 with a $100 deposit will receive a special gift from the Renegades.

For more information, fans can call the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094 or visit the Season Memberships page at hvrenegades.com.

