2023 Schedule Announced, Home Opener Set for April 11th

November 29, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







The 2022 Florida State League West Division Champion Dunedin Blue Jays open up the season on the road against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels April 7th. The club welcomes fans back to TD Ballpark on April 11th, taking on the Tampa Tarpons for 6 games. In total, the Blue Jays play 66 home games against 7 different opponents. The schedule is highlighted by 12 games against crosstown rival Clearwater Threshers, and a July 4th matchup against the Tampa Tarpons. A full promotional calendar is set to be announced at a later date in 2023. For the full Dunedin Blue Jays schedule visit dunedinbluejays.com.

Tickets for the 2023 Dunedin Blue Jays season go on sale in 2023 along with the full promotional schedule. For updates follow @dunedinbluejays on social media or visit dunedinbluejays.com.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from November 29, 2022

2023 Schedule Announced, Home Opener Set for April 11th - Dunedin Blue Jays

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.