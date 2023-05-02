2023 Movie Nights Set

Let's go to the movies! Let's go see the stars! It's the summer, in the evening, when things cool down. You may as well be outside, at the coolest place in town. Why watch flicks inside, when you can watch under the stars? And instead of watching from your cars, how about an actual outdoor theater - ours! That massive high-def videoboard doesn't have to shut down - not when the Canaries are out of town. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and sit anywhere on our field! Or, sit in our stands. Better than behind the windshield!

These are family-friendly movies for all ages to enjoy. We have four of them scheduled, so feast your eyes on them. Ahoy!

Saturday, June 10 - Kung Fu Panda

Saturday, June 15 - The Sandlot

Friday, July 21 - Frightening Friday: Scooby-Doo

Saturday, August 5 - Where the Wild Things Are

Gate opens at 7. Movies start at 7:30! Tickets are just 5 bucks per show, or 15 bucks for all four! Of course, we'll serve our delicious food and beverages, no outside food or beverage will be allowed.

