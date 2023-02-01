2023 Individual Game Tickets on Sale February 15

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that individual game tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale Wednesday, February 15, at 10:00 a.m.

All fans who order tickets on February 15 will be entered into a raffle. One lucky grand prize winner will enjoy an exclusive Fan Appreciation Day VIP Experience. Each ticket purchased on the opening day of individual ticket sales will count as one raffle entry. The Fan Appreciation Day VIP Experience will take place on Sunday, September 17, and includes:

Owner's Luxury Suite for the game

Meet-and-Greet with Ducks manager Wally Backman

Join Wally for the pregame lineup card exchange

Ceremonial First Pitch

Fans wishing to purchase tickets for individual Ducks games during the 2023 season are encouraged to secure their seats early to ensure the best availability. Tickets can be purchased online at LIDucks.com by clicking the "Buy Tickets" icon at the top of the page. Fans can also get their tickets by calling (631) 940-TIXX or visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The box office and phone ticket hotline will remain open Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Additionally, the 2023 preliminary promotional schedule will be announced in advance of February 15 on the Ducks social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) and LIDucks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

