2023 Hot Rods Game Times Revealed

Bowling Green, Kentucky - The reigning back-to-back South Atlantic League Champion Bowling Green Hot Rods (High-A Affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) are excited to announce their 2023 regular season game times. The season will feature 66 home games beginning with the home opener on April 11.

Most of the Hot Rods 2023 home games will begin with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch, but the first three Tuesday home games on April 11, 25, and May 9 will all begin at 6:05 PM. Bowling Green Ballpark will host three early weekday games on April 12, 26, and May 10 with an 11:05 AM start time while June 7 will have special first pitch time of 12:05 PM. Both the 11:05 AM and 12:05 PM start times will all be held on Wednesdays.

Bowling Green is coming off a historic stretch of winning three championships in four seasons and have made the postseason in six-straight seasons. Since 2009 when the team began, BG has made the playoffs on nine occasions or 69% of the time. They've also won a title 33% of the time they've made the postseason as a team.

The Hot Rods begin their quest for a third-straight championship on April 7 on the road while the Hot Rods open their home schedule on April 11against the Rome Braves. Season tickets are on sale now and fans can secure their seats today by calling 270-901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com. Sponsorship opportunities for the 2023 season are also available. Potential sponsors can get more information by calling 270-901-2121.

