2023 Group Ticket Packages on Sale November 21

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that group ticket packages for the 2023 season will go on sale Monday, November 21, at 10:00 a.m. Those wishing to book group outings may call (631) 940-3825 at that time for the best availability for their desired date(s).

Groups of 25 or more can enjoy discounted ticket pricing, block seating in box seat sections of the ballpark, no additional ticket or order fees and no deposit required to book. Several group event spaces are also available for booking, including:

All-you-can-eat picnics (pregame or in-game)

Luxury suite rentals

Party Deck rentals

Those that reserve group ticket packages with the Ducks also have the unique opportunity to take part in exclusive on-field experiences. These include:

National Anthem/God Bless America performance

Ridgewood Savings Bank Color Guard

Nicolock Dream Team

Pregame performance

Pregame photo

Graduation lineup

These experiences are sure to be reserved quickly, especially for the most popular dates on the

2023 schedule. Call promptly at 10:00 a.m. on November 21 for the best chance to secure your desired opportunity.

For more information regarding group ticket options and pricing, please call (631) 940-3825 or email the group sales department at tickets@liducks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

