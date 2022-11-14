2023 Game Times Announced

WILMINGTON, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks have announced scheduled first pitch times for all 2023 home games at Judy Johnson Field at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium.

Once again, the schedule consists of 132 regular-season games - 66 at home and 66 on the road. The Blue Rocks will kick off the fun-filled 2023 season on the road on Friday, April 6 against the Aberdeen IronBirds (Orioles). Following a quick three-game series in Aberdeen, the Rocks will return to the Wilmington Riverfront for the home opener on Tuesday, April 11, against the Hickory Crawdads (Rangers). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM.

The Blue Rocks will play the majority of their Tuesday-Saturday games at 6:35 PM, with all but two of their Sunday contests scheduled for 1:05 PM starts.

In addition, there is a handful of special game times planned as well:

Tuesday, May 23 - 6:05 PM first pitch

Wednesday, May 24 - 11:05 AM first pitch

Sunday, May 28 - 6:35 PM first pitch

Tuesday, July 4 - 5:05 PM first pitch

Tuesday, July 18 - 6:05 PM first pitch

Wednesday, July 19 - 11:05 AM first pitch

Sunday, September 3 - 6:35 PM first pitch

All game times are subject to change. Season ticket, mini plan and group events for the 2023 season are available now at bluerocks.com or by calling 302-888-2015.

As the 2023 season approaches, a full promotional calendar with day-of-week specials, theme nights, fireworks dates, special appearances and premium giveaway dates will be unveiled. Information pertaining to individual game ticket sales will be available in the near future as well.

The Wilmington Blue Rocks are the High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The Blue Rocks play at Judy Johnson Field at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium on the Wilmington Riverfront in downtown Wilmington, Delaware. The Blue Rocks are majority-owned and operated by Main Street Baseball, Ballpark Digest's 2016 Organization of the Year. For more information about the team, visit us on our Facebook page, or on Twitter @WilmBlueRocks, and Instagram @wilmbluerocks.

