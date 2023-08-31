2023 Free Agent Camp Recap Vol. 2

BENSENVILLE, IL - The Black Bears have wrapped up the 2023 Free Agent Camp in Chicago. After two more game sessions, Coach Sherwood has identified some new talent that will be invited to the team's main training camp in October.

Four players stood out amongst the crowd in the final two sessions. The following players have been signed to PTO agreements, and will be in Binghamton in the fall for training camp.

F - Thomas Wray, A '00 forward from Longwood, Florida. Shined bright a FA camp with his stick handling abilities and next level speed. He led the training camp in terms of goals scored. Wray has experience playing with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights in the NAHL and the South Shore Kings in the NCDC.

D - Quentin Roseboom, A '00 defenseman from Portage, Michigan. Impressed the staff with his physicality and willingness to go the the "greasy" spots around the boards. The 6'0" defenseman also showed potential with his puck-moving abilities across the entire weekend. Roseboom did play two games last season with the Motor City Rockers, and during the 21-22 season spent time with the Delaware Thunder and Port Huron Prowlers.

F/D - Kaden Mucha, A '01 hybrid skater from Farmington, Minnesota. Began to stand out during the practice-style session on Saturday morning with his skating and passing. He stands at 6'1", and will look to earn a spot among the Black Bears blueliners. Mucha was a member of the Rum River Mallards in the USPHL Premier for the last two seasons playing in 44 games.

G - Joseph Ackley, The oldest of the invitees, a '99 goaltender from Columbus, Ohio. Ackely was the one goaltender out of eight selected to be invited to main camp in October. Ackely stands tall at 6'3" 200 pounds. Like many of the Black Bears Ackely is an ACHA product from Trine University.

Congratulations to these four invitees, they will join the Black Bears in October for training camp.

