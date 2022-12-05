2023 Ducks Mini Plans Available Now

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that Mini Plans for the 2023 season are now on sale. Those looking to enjoy a mix of Ducks games throughout the season at discounted pricing may call the Ducks ticket office at (631) 940-3825 to reserve their package or CLICK HERE to submit an order form.

Six different plans are available, each of which includes 10 scheduled Ducks games plus a free ticket voucher to any 2023 Ducks regular season home game of their choice, subject to availability. Pricing for 2023 Mini Plans remains the same as the 2022 season at just $14 per game.

In addition to discounted ticket pricing, Mini Plan holders receive exciting benefits such as:

No ticket or order fees

At least one postgame Fireworks Spectacular

Same great seats for all 10 scheduled games

VIP Access to the Duck Club restaurant/bar on the suite level

Mix of weekend (Friday-Sunday) and weekday games

Exclusive playoff ticket pre-sale opportunity

E-Z Pay payment plan option

To view each of the Mini Plans available for the 2023 season, please CLICK HERE. Fans are encouraged to contact the Ducks as soon as possible for the best available seats, as 2022 mini plan holders have already received their renewal forms. Call (631) 940-3825 to find out more information and reserve your plan.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

