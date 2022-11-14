2023 Donald Driver Charity Softball Game Scheduled for Sunday Night on June 4

GRAND CHUTE, WI - There will be softball under the lights on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Donald Driver, Jordy Nelson, Green Bay Super Bowl Champions, and current stars will come together for the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium at 7:05pm on that date. The event will raise money for the Donald Driver Foundation and additional local and player charities.

Fans may purchase a package that includes one ticket to the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game and three vouchers for a 2023 Timber Rattlers home game starting at 11:00am on Thursday, November 17. Packages are $71 for reserved, $101 for box, and $126 for premium box.

Single-game tickets for the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game will be available for purchase on Tuesday, November 22 at 11:00am.

Tickets for the softball game are $75 for a premium box seat (first two rows), $50 for a standard box seat, $29 for a reserved bleacher seat, and $15 for a general admission grass seat. There are also a limited number of patio tables - which seat four - available at $287. The patio tables will include a softball autographed by Driver and Nelson.

There are 117 All-You-Can-Eat seats available for this game for $90 per seat. There are 69 All-You-Can-Eat seats down the first base line. The new Home Plate Club that is part of the current renovations at Neuroscience Group Field will have 48 All-You-Can-Eat seats. This ticket includes admission to the game, an all-you-can-eat picnic for 90 minutes, and two beverages (beer, soda, or water).

Additionally, all 87 seats in Section 100 are $87 and tickets include a Jordy Nelson autographed softball.

"I am excited to see Jordy Nelson's return, and to feature Super Bowl Champions and current stars competing," said Driver. "Please buy tickets early and you can win a meet and greet with Jordy and me! Go Pack Go!!"

Fans who purchase tickets before November 29 will be entered in a drawing with the winners being able to meet Donald Driver and Jordy Nelson before the softball game.

"I am looking forward to returning to Wisconsin as we keep the Softball Game tradition going," said Nelson.

More participants will be announced closer to the date of the event.

Fans who are planning on attending the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers game against the Peoria Chiefs on June 4 should note that the start time of that game has been moved from 1:10pm to 12:10pm. The stadium and the parking lot will be cleared after the conclusion of the Timber Rattlers game.

The schedule for the softball event is as follows:

Parking Lot Opens: 4:30pm

Stadium Gates Open: 5:15pm

Sponsor Softball Game: 5:30pm

Home Run Derby: 6:15pm

Softball Game Starts: 7:05pm

The game will raise money for the Donald Driver Foundation, other player charities, and local charitable organizations. The mission of the Donald Driver Foundation is to display Strong Hands, Strong Minds, and Loving Hearts to serve as a hand up, not a handout. The Donald Driver Foundation has a core focus in serving underprivileged children and families by addressing health & wellness, safety, and education & career development.

Fans may begin to purchase tickets for just the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game at 11:00am on Tuesday, November 22. Tickets are available in one of the following ways: Over the phone at (920) 733-4152, in person at the Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium Box Office, or through the internet at timberrattlers.com.

