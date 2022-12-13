2023 Braves Bookworms Registration Now Open

December 13, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







The Mississippi Braves are excited to offer a FREE reading incentive program open to all teachers and students. The program is designed to help promote a lifelong love of reading and baseball in children through a partnership with local schools. All students from Pre-K through 8th grade are invited to participate.

M-Braves Bookworms incentivize students to read outside the classroom by rewarding them for reaching specific goals set by their teachers. The program is designed for four weeks, but parents/teachers may customize it to fit their curriculum and school schedule. After completing their teacher's reading requirement, students will receive a customized Mississippi Braves bookmark and earn (2) free tickets to any 2023 Mississippi Braves Home Game. The bookmarks can be distributed to students at the teacher's discretion once received.

The Mississippi Braves and mascot Diddly are available to put on a "Reading Pep Rally" assembly for your school or class on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To register your school or students for the program, download and fill out this FORM. Once we receive your enrollment form, a member of the M-Braves front office will reach out to you about program materials. Questions? Contact Garrett Butler, Account Executive, at 601-664-7630 or garrett.butler@msbraves.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from December 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.