2023 Big League Weekend Features Cincinnati vs. Oakland on Saturday-Sunday, March 4-5 at Las Vegas Ballpark

(Las Vegas, NV) - - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics announced today, in conjunction with the A's and Cincinnati Communications/Media Relations Departments, two games for the 2023 Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

Las Vegas Big League Weekend is finally back!

The Cincinnati Reds will face the Oakland Athletics on Saturday-Sunday, March 4-5. Game times for the Spring Training series are at 1:05 p.m. (PT), subject to change due to television.

Big League Weekend ticket packages are available NOW by calling the Aviators office at (702) 943-7200. Tickets start at $20 per seat.

"We are excited to welcome back Big League Weekend to Las Vegas Ballpark after a three-year absence due to a variety of circumstances, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Aviators President/COO Don Logan said. "We welcome our major league affiliate, the Oakland Athletics, who will face Cincinnati for a two-game series. Las Vegas Ballpark will once again provide an outstanding atmosphere and environment for Major League Baseball. Fans, both locals and tourists that visit during this event, will have a memorable time."

Cincinnati will be making its fifth all-time appearance for Big League Weekend (2010, 2011, 2017, 2020). The Reds' last appearance was at the inaugural Las Vegas Ballpark BLW in 2020. Cincinnati defeated the Chicago Cubs twice in front of sellout crowds! The Reds won 8-5 on March 7 (10,385) and 11-9 on March 8 (10,092). The Reds also faced the Cubs in a 2017 two-game series at Cashman Field. Chicago defeated Cincinnati twice: 11-7 on March 25 before a sellout crowd of 11,455 and 22-4 on March 26 before another sellout crowd of 11,285.

Oakland will make its seventh all-time appearance in Las Vegas (five previous BLW visits: 1994, 1997, 2000, 2015, 2020). The Athletics also played the first six games of the 1996 Major League Baseball season (April 1, 3-7) at Cashman Field due to construction delays in their home stadium. The games marked the first time ever that an MLB season opener was held at a minor league park.

The Athletics appeared in the inaugural Las Vegas Ballpark BLW in 2020. The A's defeated Cleveland twice: 8-6 on February 29 before a crowd of 8,159 and 8-5 on March 1 (7,521).

The Athletics, under first-year manager Mark Kotsay, compiled an overall record of 60-102 (.370) in 2022 in the American League West Division.

The Aviators welcome their Major League affiliate to the Silver State for Big League Weekend. The 2022 Aviators, under manager Fran Riordan, compiled an overall record of 71-79 (.473) and finished in third place in the PCL, West Division.

In 2022, 30 players from Triple-A Las Vegas were promoted to the Athletics, who began the season in the minor leagues and 16 of those players made their major league debuts. Most notable players included: Nick Allen (shortstop), Jared Koenig (LHP), Shea Langeliers (catcher), Zach Logue (LHP), Vimael Machín (INF), Adrián Martínez (RHP), Collin Wiles (RHP).

Infielder/outfielder Seth Brown appeared in 150 games in 2022 for Oakland and batted .230 (115-for-500) with 54 extra-base hits (26 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs) and 73 RBI. He was the team leader in games played, home runs and RBI.

Catcher Sean Murphy appeared in 148 games in 2022 for Oakland and batted .250 (134-for-537) with 57 extra-base hits (37 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs) and 66 RBI. He was the team leader in at bats, runs scored, hits, extra base hits. In 2021, Murphy became the first A's catcher to win a Gold Glove Award.

Right-hander Paul Blackburn, 2022 American League All-Star, appeared in 21 games (all starts) for Oakland and posted a 7-6 record with a 4.28 ERA. He allowed 110 hits and struck out 89 batters in 111.1 innings pitched. Brown, Murphy and Blackburn were all members of the 2019 Las Vegas Aviators squad that posted a record of 83-57 (.593) and were the PCL Pacific Southern Division Champions.

Left-hander Cole Irvin appeared in 30 games (all starts) for Oakland in 2022 and posted a 9-13 record with a 3.98 ERA. He allowed 174 hits and struck out 128 batters in 181.0 innings pitched. He was the team leader in victories, starts, innings pitched and strikeouts.

The Reds, under manager David Bell, compiled an overall record of 62-100 (.383) in 2022 in the National League Central Division.

Infielder Kyle Farmer appeared in 145 games for Cincinnati in 2022 and batted .255 (134-for-526) with 40 extra-base hits (25 doubles, triple, 14 home runs) and 78 RBI. He was the team leader in games played, at bats, hits and RBI.

Infielder Joey Votto, six-time National League All-Star, appeared in 91 games for Cincinnati in 2022 and batted .205 (66-for-322) with 30 extra-base hits (18 doubles, triple, 11 home runs) and 41 RBI.

Right-hander Alexis Díaz appeared in 59 games for Cincinnati in 2022 and posted a 7-3 record with 10 saves and a 1.84 ERA. He allowed 28 hits and struck out 83 batters in 63.2 innings pitched. He was the team leader in victories, saves and earned run average.

Right-hander Hunter Greene appeared in 24 games (all starts) for Cincinnati in 2022 and posted a 5-13 record with a 4.44 ERA. He allowed 104 hits and struck out 164 batters in 125.2 innings pitched. He was the team leader in starts, innings pitched and strikeouts.

The Aviators will open their 40th anniversary season (1983-2023) in the Silver State against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, in Northern Nevada on Friday, March 31. The 2023 home opener will be on Tuesday, April 4 against the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Aviators led the PCL in 2022 home attendance with a total of 518,221 for an average of 6,910 in 75 dates which included 11 sellouts.

2023 Las Vegas Aviators season tickets, including suites and party decks are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200.

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.

