2023 AquaSox Ty Adcock Gets Big League Promotion

June 12, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







The Mariners announced they've selected right-hander Ty Adcock onto the big league roster. He replaces another former AquaSox Penn Murfee who was placed on the 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation.

An eighth-round pick in 2019 out of Elon University -- where he was teammates with George Kirby, the club's first-round pick that year. Adcock started the season in Everett going 1-0 in six appearances before being promoted to Double-A Arkansas on May 3. Since joining the Travelers, he's given up three earned runs in 13 innings, with 13 strikeouts and one walk while holding hitters to a slash line of .156/.192/.267 (.458 OPS).

He made his organizational debut in 2022 after missing the 2019 (right shoulder impingement syndrome) and 2021 (recovering from Tommy John surgery) seasons.

This is Ty's first major league call-up. He is the seventh former AquaSox to make his debut this season joining Bryce Miller (2022), Jose Cabellero (2021), Levi Stoudt (2021), Juan Then (2019, 2021), Brandon Williamson (2019, 2021), and Bryan Woo (2022).

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.