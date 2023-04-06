2023-24 Season Tickets on Sale

We've been hearing your questions about season tickets for next year, and we are thrilled to finally pass along some information. Unfortunately, we are still unable to take deposits at this time but Ticketmaster is working hard to complete our request. With the many changes from our current map to our new season ticket map, the process takes longer than normal. However, we can pass along all information and answer all questions until we are able to make our next steps!

Per usual, season ticket holders will receive a discounted ticket price as opposed to walk-up. Season ticket pricing (per seat per game) is as follows:

Glass Seating (Sections 105-125; Row A) = $22.50

Red Sections (Sections 107-109; 121-123) = $17.36

Blue Sections (Sections 106; 110; 120; 124, 208; 222 and Front Row of 213 - 217) = $15.11

Green Sections (Sections 105; 111; 119; 125) = $13.93

Endzone (Sections 112; 118; 213-217) = $9

Ice Table Suites = 4 tickets for $100 per game

Not only are you saving money on your ticket prices per game, you are also receiving some amazing perks! Being a season ticket holder you will receive all of the benefits mentioned in the graphic above but also several other perks found below:

Season Ticket Member ID Badge

Exclusive Pre-Sale Codes to all Macon Coliseum and Macon Auditorium Events

Kid's Season Tickets include a Kid's Club Membership

Exclusive Birthday and Anniversary shoutouts on the Video Board

Discount on one Ice Suite Tables during the Mayhem Season

Like we have done in the past, current season ticket holder seats will be reserved until July 1, 2023 for renewals. After that, season ticket holders who have not renewed will forfeit the holding rights to their seats and the general public may purchase them or other season ticket holders may change their seats to those.

A $100 deposit is required on each season ticket purchased. Balance is due in full by September 30, 2022. There is a $10 fee for each seat change after the order has been processed. All taxes and surcharges are included. Parking passes are available for purchase at $75 per vehicle. Season ticket packages are subject to change.

If you have any questions or any interest in learning more about the season ticketing process, please feel free to reach out to the Mayhem front office at 478-803-1592 or by email Jon Kliment at jon@maconmayhem.com. We are here to help in any way because we love to grow our Mayhem family.

We really appreciate your passion and support that you have shown and continue to display! Without your support, we could not continue to pursue our passion of bringing the best professional hockey and most fun possible to the Middle Georgia area.

