2023-24 Home Dates Released

The 28 dates we'll be on Roto-Rooter Ice at the VBC in 2023-24 have been released! The 20th season of Havoc Hockey kicks off on home ice on Friday, October 27th.

Our 2023-24 schedule includes 25 weekend games (12 Friday, 12 Saturday, and 1 Sunday), as well as 3 weekday games (1 Tuesday and 2 Thursdays).

Traditional Havoc home games on Thanksgiving (November 23rd) and the day after Christmas (December 26th) also return in 2023-24.

All home games will start at 7:00pm CST, with the exception of the lone Sunday game which will start at 5:00pm.

The full schedule, including home opponents, road games, and promotions will be released later in the summer.

Day of Week Date Time

Friday October 27th 7:00pm CST

Friday November 3rd 7:00pm CST

Saturday November 4th 7:00pm CST

Thursday November 9th 7:00pm CST

Friday November 10th 7:00pm CST

Thursday November 23rd 7:00pm CST

Friday November 24th 7:00pm CST

Saturday December 9th 7:00pm CST

Saturday December 16th 7:00pm CST

Friday December 22nd 7:00pm CST

Saturday December 23rd 7:00pm CST

Tuesday December 26th 7:00pm CST

Friday January 5th 7:00pm CST

Saturday January 6th 7:00pm CST

Saturday January 20th 7:00pm CST

Friday January 26th 7:00pm CST

Saturday January 27th 7:00pm CST

Friday February 9th 7:00pm CST

Saturday February 10th 7:00pm CST

Sunday February 18th 5:00pm CST

Friday February 23rd 7:00pm CST

Saturday February 24th 7:00pm CST

Saturday March 2nd 7:00pm CST

Friday March 8th 7:00pm CST

Saturday March 9th 7:00pm CST

Friday March 22nd 7:00pm CST

Saturday March 23rd 7:00pm CST

Saturday April 5th 7:00pm CST

After a record breaking season at the gate with 5,500 per game and 9 sell outs, you're not going to want to miss a minute of the action. Lock in your seats for our 20th year NOW!

