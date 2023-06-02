2023-24 Home Dates Released
June 2, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
The 28 dates we'll be on Roto-Rooter Ice at the VBC in 2023-24 have been released! The 20th season of Havoc Hockey kicks off on home ice on Friday, October 27th.
Our 2023-24 schedule includes 25 weekend games (12 Friday, 12 Saturday, and 1 Sunday), as well as 3 weekday games (1 Tuesday and 2 Thursdays).
Traditional Havoc home games on Thanksgiving (November 23rd) and the day after Christmas (December 26th) also return in 2023-24.
All home games will start at 7:00pm CST, with the exception of the lone Sunday game which will start at 5:00pm.
The full schedule, including home opponents, road games, and promotions will be released later in the summer.
Day of Week Date Time
Friday October 27th 7:00pm CST
Friday November 3rd 7:00pm CST
Saturday November 4th 7:00pm CST
Thursday November 9th 7:00pm CST
Friday November 10th 7:00pm CST
Thursday November 23rd 7:00pm CST
Friday November 24th 7:00pm CST
Saturday December 9th 7:00pm CST
Saturday December 16th 7:00pm CST
Friday December 22nd 7:00pm CST
Saturday December 23rd 7:00pm CST
Tuesday December 26th 7:00pm CST
Friday January 5th 7:00pm CST
Saturday January 6th 7:00pm CST
Saturday January 20th 7:00pm CST
Friday January 26th 7:00pm CST
Saturday January 27th 7:00pm CST
Friday February 9th 7:00pm CST
Saturday February 10th 7:00pm CST
Sunday February 18th 5:00pm CST
Friday February 23rd 7:00pm CST
Saturday February 24th 7:00pm CST
Saturday March 2nd 7:00pm CST
Friday March 8th 7:00pm CST
Saturday March 9th 7:00pm CST
Friday March 22nd 7:00pm CST
Saturday March 23rd 7:00pm CST
Saturday April 5th 7:00pm CST
After a record breaking season at the gate with 5,500 per game and 9 sell outs, you're not going to want to miss a minute of the action. Lock in your seats for our 20th year NOW!
