2023-24 Full Season Tickets on Sale February 1

January 25, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







Rail Yard Dawgs full season ticket packages go on sale February 1 for both new and renewal accounts. Season ticket holders may renew by phone, email, or in-person at games and at the office. Please contact Andrew King at Andrew@railyarddawgs.com or 540-853-6827 if you have questions.

Helpful Information:

Pricing will remain the same for 2023-2024 season tickets, parking passes, and Club 611 passes.

We currently have a waitlist for ice level seating and parking passes (unless you had parking in 2022-2023.)

All forms will be provided via our website on February 1. All card payments must have a Credit Card Authorization Form submitted at time of purchase along with a Renewal Form.

Corporate partner season tickets will be saved until their renewal meeting. Please contact Alexandra Crutchfield if you're ready to renew now.

This year you will be given to option to authorize 2022-2023 Playoff Package purchases at the time of renewal. More information will be provided February 1.

If You're Paying in Full:

You may receive a 5% discount off your ticket amount when paid in full during the month of February. You must pay with cash or check in one payment before February 28 to receive this discount. Checks should be made out to Breakaway Sports and Entertainment, LLC.

$100 of your payment will be deemed a non-refundable deposit should you need a refund in the future.

If You're Setting Up a Payment Plan:

You must put a minimum of $100 down to reserve your seats and parking pass (if you had one). This is a non-refundable deposit.

You must put a card on file to set up automatic withdrawals.

Payments are deducted on the 15th of each month unless otherwise requested.

Overview of Important Dates:

February 1 - Full Season Tickets Go On Sale

March 1 - Half Season Tickets Go On Sale

May 26 - Deposit must be received to save your seats and parking pass

June 5 - All non-renewed seats become available to the public

October 16 - All balances must be paid

Subject to change

