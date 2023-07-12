2023-24 Danbury Hat Tricks Season Tickets Available Now

July 12, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The FPHL Champion Danbury Hat Tricks 2023-24 season is right around the corner and season ticket packages are now available for purchase.

Options are available for ticket plans for the upcoming season. Full-season tickets are available for $325 for adults, $260 Seniors/Veterans & $225 for Kids. The team is also offering undated 15-packs for $190 & 10-packs for $135.

Catch all the thrilling action-packed Danbury hockey with NHL prospects and collegiate stars from the professionals of the FPHL and futures of the NAHL & NA3.

Depending on the type of package, fans can save almost 30% off the ticket price and will receive an added value benefit package that includes FREE PARKING and season passes to the Danbury NAHL/NA3 Hat Tricks.

The Danbury Hat Tricks Multi-Pass Season Ticket offers unmatched access to 84 home games played by the three Hat Tricks teams within the Federal Prospects Hockey League, North American Hockey League, and North American 3 Hockey League.

The Hat Tricks drop the puck on the new season on Friday, October 13th at Watertown. The team then returns home to the Danbury Ice Arena, the next night for the banner raising as they take on the Wolves in a 7 PM start on Saturday, October 14th.

To purchase your season ticket plan, contact Herm Sorcher at herm@danburyhattricks.com or call directly at 973-713-7547.

Individual tickets are scheduled to go on sale in September. For the upcoming season, individual games are $16 with Seniors/Veterans/Kids at $12.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 12, 2023

2023-24 Danbury Hat Tricks Season Tickets Available Now - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.