2023-2024 Playoff Packages on Sale Now

Playoff Packages go on sale Monday, March 11 at 10:00 A.M. The Dawgs clinched a spot in the 2023-2024 SPHL President's Cup Playoffs after their win against Knoxville on Friday, March 8. Roanoke's postseason is presented by Haley Toyota of Roanoke! The first round of the playoffs will begin the week of April 8. Game schedule and opponent will be announced at a later date.

PLAYOFF PACKAGES

The only way to guarantee seats for home playoff games is by purchasing a Playoff Package. Playoff Packages offer a cheaper ticket price per game compared to purchasing single game tickets at the box office or online. The deadline to purchase packages is Saturday, March 30. Fans purchasing a Playoff Package are required to put a card on file and will be charged before each home game occurs. Fans must complete either this printer-friendly form and return to the Dawgs front office staff (listed below) or this online form by the deadline. Parking Pass A and Club 611 will be accepted for all home playoff games. Sponsors should contact Alexandra Crutchfield to reserve their seats.

For a limited time, you can Enter to Win a pair of Playoff Packages as a part of our Gillespie Allstate Agencies Contest Series! Click here to enter by Sunday, March 17. (Please note: If you have purchased a playoff package and win this contest, we will refund your payment.)

SINGLE GAME TICKETS & PARKING PASSES

Single game tickets & parking passes for the first round will go on sale once the schedule is announced (TBD.) Single game tickets will only be sold through Berglund Center Box Office and online. If you have a group of 10 or more, please contact our office for the group ticket rate at least 24 hours before the game.

Andrew King, Ticket Sales Manager

Andrew@railyarddawgs.com

540-853-6827

Cyrus Pace, Account Executive

Cyrus@railyarddawgs.com

540-853-6829

Hans Roskosh, Account Executive

Hans@railyarddawgs.com

540-853-6829

Warren Payne, Account Executive

Warren@railyarddawgs.com

540-853-6823

