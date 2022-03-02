2022 Woodpeckers Season to Start on Time with April 12th Home Opener at Segra Stadium

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers have provided the following statement regarding the start of the 2022 season:

"We are excited to announce to our fans that the 2022 Woodpeckers season will start on time with our club opening up in Kannapolis on April 8th and returning home April 12th against the visiting Salem Red Sox. Minor League Spring Training officially started on Monday, February 28th at the Astros Spring Training complex in West Palm Beach, FL."

The Woodpeckers will be releasing single game tickets for the first half of the season on March 12th from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., in-person, at Segra Stadium. Single game tickets will be available online beginning Monday, March 14th at 9 a.m.

For more information, call the Woodpeckers front office at 910 (339-1989) or visit us online at www.fayettevillewoodpeckers.com.

