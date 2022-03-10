2022 Tourists Promotional Calendar Released

ASHEVILLE - Individual game tickets for the 2022 Asheville Tourists Baseball Season are set to go on sale Tuesday, March 15, at 10:00am. Tickets may be purchased online at TouristsTickets.com.

Tickets for the July 3 Independence Day Fireworks Game will go on sale April 20. The Box Office is open Monday-Friday from 10:00am-5:00pm.

The 2022 Promotions Calendar includes a number of outstanding promotions such as:

- 11 Thirsty Thursday™ games presented by Catawba Brewing Co.

- 11 Friday Night Dollar Hot Dog Games presented by Blossman Gas

- Fireworks every Friday home game + July 3 and Labor Day Weekend

- Six Replica Jersey Giveaways

- Special Appearances by The Easter Bunny, The Amazing Tyler, and the ZOOperstars!

- Beer City Tourists Night

- Asheville Hippies Night

- Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night

- Three Yacumamas de Asheville games

- Two Doggies at the Diamond Nights presented by Patton Avenue Pet Company

Beer City Tourists, Asheville Hippies, Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond, and Yacumamas de Asheville games will all feature custom uniforms worn by the players and coaches.

The Asheville Tourists begin the 2022 season with a home exhibition game versus the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on April 6. The regular season home opener is Tuesday, April 12 with a 6:35pm first pitch against the Greenville Drive. Season Seats, Flex Vouchers, and Group Outings are currently available by calling the Tourists Front Office at (828) 258-0428.

