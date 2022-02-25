2022 Timber Rattlers Food Fight Down to Final Five

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The selection process to get to the finalists in this year's Food Fight was one of the most difficult the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have ever had in seven contests. We have gone through all 72 entries and have the best Burger & Brat recipes submitted by our fans for a Final Five. The winner of this year's Food Fight will go on the concession menu at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium this season.

Here are the finalists for the Food Fight - Burger & Brat Brawl:

PIZZA BURGER - A burger with pepperoni, marinara sauce, and mozzarella sticks. Submitted by Eric Budnik of Appleton.

GO LONG (JOHN) MAPLE BRAT - A Cher-Make brat served in a split maple-glazed Long John donut bun topped with crispy onion strings and bacon pieces. Submitted by Nick Vitrano of DePere.

SWEET-SALTY-SAVORY - Large beef burger patty covered with melted cheddar, topped with pulled pork BBQ, strips of bacon, onion jam, candied onions, and BBQ sauce. Todd Hagens of Appleton.

GYRO BRAT - A grilled brat, sliced lengthwise and served on a warm pita with thinly-sliced tomatoes and onions and slathered with tzatziki sauce. Submitted by Linda Mengel of Milwaukee.

WHIFFER'S HAWAIIAN DREAM BURGER - A quarter-pound burger with sweet, grilled pineapple, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sriracha mayonnaise, pepper jack cheese and ginger teriyaki sauce on an onion roll. Submitted by Sarah Hayden of Appleton.

Vote right now and pick the item you want to eat at the stadium this season.

The winning recipe of the 2022 Food Fight will be revealed on Facebook Live with Daniel Higgins, food and drink reporter for USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin, on Tuesday, March 8 at noon.

The winner of the 2022 Food Fight will receive four vouchers that may be used for any home game during the 2022 season and four vouchers for their food item!

The Timber Rattlers will begin the 2022 season at home against the Peoria Chiefs on Friday, April 8.

Full-season, half-season, mini-ticket, and flex packages for the 2022 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

