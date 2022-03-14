2022 Single Tickets on Sale Now

Baseball is back in Aberdeen! Starting at 10am on Monday, March 14th, IronBirds Individual Tickets will be on-sale! Give us a call at 410-297-9292 or visit our visit at https://www.milb.com/aberdeen/tickets/single-game-tickets to purchase!

For one week only, starting at 10am on Monday March 14th and ending at 11:59pm on Friday, March 18th, the IronBirds are buying you gas to get to Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium on Opening Day! Use promo code GAS for $4 off any ticket for Opening Day, and use that money at the pump!

That's right, Opening Day Reserve Box tickets are now $11, Field Box are $13, and Premium Box tickets are $16! Get them before Opening Day sells out, and come be a part of our 20th Opening Day!"

