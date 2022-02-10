2022 Single Game Tickets Available March 9

SOUTH BEND, IN - The wait is almost over! The 2022 South Bend Cubs season features 66 home games at Four Winds Field and in just under 30 days fans will be able to purchase single game tickets. These tickets officially go on sale on March 9 at noon ET. Tickets will be available at the Four Winds Field Box Office, by calling (574) 235-9988, or online at SouthBendCubs.com.

"Fans are so pumped for this upcoming season and as an organization we are thrilled for a return to normalcy after we couldn't be at 100% capacity for parts of last season," said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. "We have six more home games than last season and we're at Four Winds Field for 12 weekend series during the season, the most since we became a Cubs affiliate. There's plenty to be excited about."

Ticket prices for the 2022 season are as follows: field box tickets are $12 in advance and $13 on the day of the game, dugout box tickets are $14 in advance and $15 on the day of the game, and lawn tickets (which are only available once the seating bowl has sold out) are $8 in advance and $9 on the day of the game.

Fans who purchase their tickets in-person on March 9 at the Four Winds Field Box Office will be treated to a special lunch consisting of baseball's best hot dog, a bag of chips and an appearance from Stu from noon to 1 p.m. The Box Office will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9.

Opening Day for the South Bend Cubs is set for Friday, April 8 against the Quad Cities River Bandits. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2022 magnet schedule. Information on additional giveaways for the 2022 season will be announced in the coming weeks. Please note game times and promotions are subject to change.

Information regarding 2022 Opening Day VIP Packages will be available soon.

