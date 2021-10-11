2022 Schedule Announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Just weeks after the 2021 season wrapped up, the Fort Wayne TinCaps (San Diego Padres High-A affiliate) have received their 2022 schedule from Major League Baseball. Fort Wayne will begin its 29th Minor League Baseball campaign on the road Friday, April 8 against the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds). Opening Day for the 'Caps at Parkview Field is set for Tuesday, April 12 versus the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs).

The TinCaps have 132 games scheduled for 2022, with 66 at Parkview Field and 66 away. That's an increase from the pandemic-affected 120-game calendar in 2021.

Similar to this year, the 2022 schedule consists primarily of six-game series played Tuesday-Sunday, with Monday serving as a weekly day off. An exception, however, is that Fort Wayne will be home on Monday, July 4 to host the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians).

"After losing our 2020 season, it felt good to be back in 2021, albeit with plenty of challenges," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "But now we're really excited to plan for the 2022 season and make it the most fun yet for our fans."

While there isn't an All-Star Game scheduled for High-A Central, the league will have a four-day break around the MLB All-Star Game from July 18-21.

The 'Caps are scheduled to play 18 games against four of their East Division opponents: Dayton, the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers), Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland A's), and Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers). They have 24 matchups against Lake County. The TinCaps also have 18 games scheduled against South Bend from the West Division, as well as six games apiece with the Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals), Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals), and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Milwaukee Brewers). Fort Wayne won't see Beloit (Miami Marlins) or Cedar Rapids (Minnesota Twins) in the regular season.

The 2022 High-A Central regular season slate is set to end on Sunday, Sept. 11. The TinCaps are scheduled to play their final home game at Parkview Field on Sunday, Sept. 4. MLB will announce a playoff format for 2022 at a later time.

A complete list of game times, and promotions, also will be announced in the future.

Fans interested in purchasing or renewing season tickets can call 260-482-6400 for more information. Meanwhile, groups can begin booking outings in November. Tickets to single games will go on sale closer to Opening Day. Click here for more information on season tickets and group packages.

