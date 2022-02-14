2022 Promotional Schedule Announced

(Nat Bailey Stadium -- Vancouver, B.C.) - The Vancouver Canadians returns to Nat Bailey Stadium for the 2022 season after 963 days since the last game played on August 30th, 2019. The Canadians return with a full promotional schedule highlighted by the traditional nine (9) Post-Game Fireworks, eleven (11) A&W Family Fun Sundays and season long Friday 'Nooners presented by Fortis BC. New for the 2022 season, the Canadians will also include eleven (11) Play Now Tuesdays presented by BCLC, eleven (11) RBC We Care Wednesdays and eleven (11) Throwback Thursday where the Canadians will transform and wear replica jerseys to highlight the 1978 Vancouver Canadians. The fan favourite Dog Day of Summer presented by Pet Food 'N More will take place on Thursday, June 16th.

Since the last game at the Nat, a few changes have happened including the schedule which will now include 66 home games at Nat Bailey Stadium as part of a 132-game season. Major League Baseball has once again determined a format that features a "six on, one off" schedule with Mondays serving as the league-wide off day and two teams going head-to-head for six consecutive games Tuesday through Sunday. Fans will also enjoy a higher level of baseball at the Nat as the organization has made the jump from the Short-A level to the High-A level resulting in an increased level of baseball than in previous seasons.

The 2022 campaign starts on the road for the C's in Spokane as they face the Indians (Colorado Rockies Affiliate) for a 3-game series, before heading to Pasco, WA to take on the Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels affiliate) for a regular 6-game series.

The highly anticipated return of baseball in Vancouver kicks off with the Home Opener on Tuesday, April 19th featuring a magnetic schedule for the first 2,500 fans. The festivities continue all week long with a blanket giveaway (presented by Fortis BC), the first of eleven (11) Friday 'Nooner, a Saturday Afternoon Special (1:05 p.m. First Pitch) and the opening series concludes with an A&W Family Fun Sunday where the first 500 fans will receive umbrellas.

The organization is excited to welcome fans back to the ballpark after a two-season hiatus due to COVID season cancellations and extended border closures preventing the team to return to Vancouver in 2021.

With the countdown to the Home Opener on, the Canadians single game tickets will be available for purchase on Saturday, February 26th at 10 a.m. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604 872 5232 or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office, Monday - Friday 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

For fans who have purchased NatPacks, they will have an early redemption period from Tuesday, February 22nd to Friday, February 25th to redeem their undated vouchers for games during the 2022 season. It is not too late to purchase your 2022 NatPack! Contact the Box Office at 604 872 5232 or purchase online HERE for early access to tickets. NatPacks are flexible ticket packages available in 10, 15, or 25 vouchers which can be redeemed in any denomination for the 2022 season.

Key Dates:

Home Opener - Tuesday, April 19th vs Eugene Emeralds (San Francisco Giants affiliate)

Mother's Day - Sunday, May 8th Mother's Day hat giveaway

Victoria Day Weekend -- Friday, May 20th - Sunday May 22nd

Father's Day - Sunday, June 19th - A&W Father's Day hat giveaway

Canada Day - Friday, July 1st - 'Nooner at the Nat presented by Fortis BC

BC Day Weekend - Friday, July 29 - Sunday, July 31st vs Everett Aquasox (Seattle Mariners affiliate)

